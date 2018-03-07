Sharp dip in Indian students opting to study in US in 2017, reveals study

This fall in the number of students preferring US for graduate level education comes in the first year of President Donald Trump’s term.

There has been a sharp decline in the number of Indian students going to the United States in 2017 to pursue graduate degree programmes, a recent study conducted by the National Science Board (NSB) has revealed. While the numbers saw a steady rise in the last few years, 2017 saw a huge decline in the number of students enrolled for graduate level science and engineering (S&E) in the US Universities. The National Science Board is a government body, which prepared the ‘Science & Engineering Indicators’ report every two years, based on the student visa data that is provided by the US Department of Homeland Security. This fall in the number of students preferring United States for graduate level education comes in the first year of President Donald Trump’s term.

The NSB report shows a steady increase in the number of students before 2016, but a 4 percent decline from 2016 to 2017. The number of Indian students going to the United States dropped from 117540 to 96700. Not just Indian students, universities in the states saw this drop in the number of foreign students from 840,160 in the year 2016 to 808,640 in 2017, the study revealed. In addition to the overall number of students going to US for graduate degree programmes, computer science and engineering programs specifically saw a 19.2 percent drop in the number. 95,950 students in 2016 went to the US to pursue such programme and in 2017 the number dropped to 77,500.

While the computer science and engineering programs saw a 19.2 percent dip, other programmes witnessed a 10.8 percent decline from 21,590 in 2016 to 19,260 in 2017, according to the NSB report.

“In the overall data, the number of international students enrolled at the graduate level in science and engineering fell by 14,730, or 6 percent, between 2016 and 2017, which represented about half of the overall drop in international students. If the trend continues, it could have a profound negative impact on U.S. students and U.S. universities, as well as American companies and the U.S. economy. U.S. government policy, such as the Trump administration’s announced plans to restrict the ability of international students to work after graduation, could accelerate any negative trends,” the report said.