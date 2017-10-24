Sambalpur University Result 2017: +3 second year scores announced at orissaresults.nic.in, suniv.ac.in

Sambalpur University Result 2017: Sambalpur University Odisha +3 Second Year Result 2017 has been declared at orissaresults.nic.in. (Website)

Sambalpur University Result 2017: Sambalpur University Odisha +3 Second Year Result 2017 has been declared at orissaresults.nic.in. The results for +3 second year examination has been declared by the Sambalpur University in Odisha on the official website – suniv.ac.in and the government website – orissaresults.nic.in. Results have been declared for +3 second year university exam for Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Students who appeared for the +3 second year examination conducted by the Sambalpur University can also check their results from the websites. Candidates should check for the particulars in the online mark statement. Errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the University. The issue must be taken by the candidates to the concerned authorities within 30 days from the date of publication of the result.

As per the notice declared on the website, it says, ” Neither NIC nor Sambalpur University, Odisha is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept into Publication of Result on NET. The results are published on the NET for immediate information to the examinees. The results published are provisional and subject to modification after post-publication scrutiny. Any mistake detected should however, be brought to the notice of the Controller, Sambalpur University, Odisha within 30 days from the date of publication of the result. Please note that this page only provides links to pages of the Websites.”

How to check Sambalpur University +3 second year result 2017:

Students can check follow the following steps mentioned below to check the Sambalpur University +3 second year result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘+3 SECOND UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION RESULT–2017 (Arts, Science, Commerce)(DT.24-10-2017)’

Step 3: Enter the roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check the results

Step 6: Keep a printout for future purpose

All the best!