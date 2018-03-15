Sambalpur University result 2017: 1st year Arts, Science, Commerce stream scorecards released at orissaresults.nic.in and suniv.ac.in; here’s how to download

Sambalpur University result: The results for +3 first-year university examination 2017 of Arts, Science, Commerce stream are released by Sambalpur University on Wednesday. (Website)

Sambalpur University result: The results for +3 first-year university examination 2017 of Arts, Science, Commerce stream are released by Sambalpur University on Wednesday. The results have been uploaded on the official website – orissaresults.nic.in and suniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exam can log on to the official results portal and can check their result using their roll number. The varsity had conducted the examination for various disciplines last year for which the results were out yesterday. The University had previously declared the results for +3 first semester (Arts, Science, Commerce) December examination, 2016 in January 2018.

Sambalpur University result 2017 for +3 first year exam: How to download

Students who appeared for the examination can download the results that are available on the official results portal of Odisha government. You can also follow the steps mentioned below to check and further download the exam result:

Step 1: Go to the official website – orissaresults.nic.in and suniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘+3 FIRST UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION RESULT–2017 (Arts, Science, Commerce)’.

Step 3: A new webpage will appear. In the provided field, enter your roll number.

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

According to the disclaimer that has been displayed on the website if a student incur any mistake, it should be brought to the notice of the Controller of Sambalpur University within 30 days from the date of publication of the result. The notice read, “Neither NIC nor Sambalpur University, Odisha is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept into Publication of Result on NET. The results are published on the NET for immediate information to the examinees. The results published are provisional and subject to modification after post-publication scrutiny. Any mistake detected should however, be brought to the notice of the Controller, Sambalpur University, Odisha within 30 days from the date of publication of the result. Please note that this page only provides links to pages of the Websites.”