RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key 2016: RRB will be releasing the answer keys tomorrow

On January 24 The Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing answer keys for Stage II RRB(The Railway Recruitment Board) NTPC examination on their official website, indianrailways.gov.in.

Not only will the website provide the answer keys but also the board will include candidates’response and the question papers for the II stage examination.

RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key 2016: Steps to check the answer keys

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check the answer keys-

Firstly you have to log in to the official website and click on the relevant link



You have to then enter all the required details which had been asked in the format



Then you can click to submit



After completing it download and print out for future references

The Board said that all the candidates will be able to view the answer keys, candidates’ response and the question paper till January 30 2017.

The total number of qualified students is over 3 lakh and the examination is being conducted for filling in 18,252 vacancies in different technical and non-technical post. A total of 92 lakh individuals had applied for the first stage examination.

RRB Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected against various posts including, Commercial Apprentice(CA), Traffic Apprentice(TA), Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk(ECRC), Good Guard, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist(JAA), Assistant Station Master(ASM)