RIE CEE 2018: Online Application Process to begin in 2018; here is all you need to know

RIE CEE 2018: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducts Common Entrance Examination (CEE) every year in order to provide admission to candidates in teaching courses offered at Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs). (IE)

RIE CEE 2018: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducts Common Entrance Examination (CEE) every year in order to provide admission to candidates in teaching courses offered at Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs). The NCERT is going to commence the process of CEE for the next session. The application process for which is going to start in March/ April 2018. The final date for the commencement of RIE CEE application process will be announced in 2018 on the official website www.ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. The application process will be conducted online on the official website itself.

What are the requirements for the application process?

• Applicants need to have a valid email id and mobile number to register for CEE 2018.

• Candidates will be required to provide their marks in the qualifying exam as it is considered during rank generation.

• Failure in submitting the marks will result in disqualification of the candidate from the admission.

• The qualifying examination or academic eligibility criteria for the courses vary from course to course and also according to the specialization.

• Candidates who are planning to appear for the CEE next year can visit the CEE website and confirm their eligibility beforehand.

What is the selection process?

• 60 per cent weightage is given to marks scored in the entrance examination.

• 40 per cent weightage is given to the marks scored in the qualifying examination.

• After rank generation, selected candidates have to go through a counseling session.

RIEs are located at different locations in the country including Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong. Candidates give the exam for getting the admission into B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed., B.Ed., M.Sc. Ed., M.Ed., and B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Integrated) courses. These courses are offered at RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhubaneshwar, RIE Bhopal, RIE Mysuru and NERIE Shillong. Through CEE, students are also admitted to B.A. B.Ed., and B.Sc. B.Ed. course at Prarambh School for Teacher Education located in Jhajjhar, Haryana, as per the report by NDTV.

About NCERT

Established on September 1, 1961 under the Government of India, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an independent organization that assists and advises the Central and state governments on academic matters related to school education for qualitative improvement in the same.