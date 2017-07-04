Rajasthan BSTC allotment 2017 results declared at bstc2017.com, follow these steps to download

Rajasthan BSTC allotment 2017: University of Kota, Rajasthan declared the result for BSTC General and Sanskrit pre-exam 2017.

Rajasthan BSTC allotment 2017: University of Kota, Rajasthan declared the result for BSTC General and Sanskrit pre-exam 2017 on its official website bstc2017.com on Tuesday. The Rajasthan BSTC allotment 2017 result was declared on the official website of the University. The candidates can go to the website and check their Rajasthan BSTC allotment 2017 result. This year, the examination was held on April 30 between 2 pm and 5 pm. The 2017 BSTC allotment exam paper had 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of three marks each and no negative marking was done.

The paper was conducted in three languages including Hindi, Sanskrit and English. Today’s result is the first allotment while the upward movement allotment will be done on July 16 and 17. Another list for allotment is likely to be released on July 19, according to The Indian Express. The students can report to their preferred college from Wednesday to July 14 and the admission process will end on Jully 22.

The interested candidates were asked to fill in their choices of colleges by July 2 and the last date to pay the fee is July 13.

Here are the steps to check BSTC allotment result 2017:

1. Go to the official website of BSTC, bstc2017.com to check the result.

2. On the website, you will see a link that says BSTC Result 2017. Click that link.

3. You can search for your result by typing in your roll number or your general details like your name, mother’s name and date of birth.

4. Download your results and take a print out for further reference.