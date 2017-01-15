Railway Recruitment Board NTPC stage 2 examination admit cards activated; To download visit rrbmumbai.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for NTPC stage 2, 2016 examination. The exam will is scheduled to happen in three phases – on January 17, 18 and 19. (Source: IE)

Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for NTPC stage 2, 2016 examination. The exam will is scheduled to happen in three phases – on January 17, 18 and 19. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of RRB i.e. rrbmumbai.gov.in.

The admit cards, for applicants appearing for the January 17 exam, were available for download from January 13. For January 18 exam, admit card link were activated from January 14 and those aspirants appearing for the RRB NTPC exam on January 19 can download their admit cards from January 15, 2017.

The stage II exam will be held to recruit non-technical graduates for various posts in the Indian Railways. Near about 56 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, while only 3 lakh qualified for the second stage. The common CBT exam was conducted between March and May last year.

Here are the steps to download 2016 RRB NTPC Stage 2 admit card:

i. Visit the official website of the respective RRB you applied for

ii. On the homepage or on the admit card section, click on the link CEN 03/2015 stage 2 admit card link

iii. Enter the user id and the date of birth which is also your password and click on the ‘login’ button.

iv. The admit card will appear

v. Download and take a print out.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment exam in December 2016. RRB invited applications for 18,252 vacancies. For the exams, candidates will have to answer 120 multiple choice questions based on topics such as general awareness, arithmetic and reasoning.

Below mentioned are the posts for which candidates will be selected:

Commercial apprentice – 703, junior accountant cum amanuensis typist – 1205, goods guard – 7591, senior clerk cum typist – 869, assistant station master – 5942, traffic apprentice – 1645, enquiry cum reservation clerk – 27, transport assistant – 166 and senior time keeper: 4.