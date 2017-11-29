QS Global MBA Rankings 2018: MIT Sloan School of Management ranked 7 in list, IIM Ahmedabad follows; check full list

The Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by MIT Sloan is a two-year, full-time program. (Photo: mitsloan.mit.edu)

QS Global MBA Rankings 2018: The MIT Sloan School of Management is the premier business school of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, United States). Established in 1914, the management institute ranked 7 in the latest edition of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)’s QS World University Rankings: Global MBA Rankings of 2018. The Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by MIT Sloan is a two-year, full-time program that combines classroom discussions led by exceptional faculty with collaborative, on-the-ground experiences hosted by organizations around the world. A candidate who wishes to pursue his MBS from the institute needs an average GMAT score of 724 to get an admission in the institute.

The list has been headed by the Harvard University that holds rank 1 globally, while it is followed by France’s INSEAD and HEC Paris, United States’s Stanford Graduate School of Business and United Kingdom’s London Business School. Indian Institutes like Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business and IIM Bangalore also feature in the list. The rankings cover over 230 of the world’s best universities and business schools for studying an MBA from over 30 countries.

MIT Sloan School of Management is a part of this year, Global MBA Rankings that were released by the topuniversities.com yesterday. While the institute ranks 7 globally, its ranks 4th among the management institutes of United States. The QS World University Rankings: Business Masters Rankings 2018 was also released along with the Global MBA list. According to the list, the new MBA ranking will be a vital tool for any business-minded or entrepreneurial students keen to learn more about the world’s best MBA programs.

Take a look at the ranking here-

QS Global MBA Rankings 2018: Here are the Indian Management Institutes and their Global Ranking-

Rank 49: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

Rank 58: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore

Rank 93: Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

Rank 121-130: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta

Rank 201+: SP Jain Insitute of Management and Research, Mumbai

QS Global MBA Rankings 2018: Here are the top Institutes and their global ranking-

Rank 1: Harvard Business School, United States

Rank 2: INSEAD, France

Rank 3: HEC Paris, France

Rank 4: Stanford Graduate School of Business, United States

Rank 5: London Business School, United Kingdom

Rank 6: Penn (Wharton), Philadelphia

Rank 7: MIT (Sloan), Cambridge

Rank 8: Columbia, New York

Rank 9: Oxford, Oxford

Rank 10: IE Business School, Madrid