QS Global MBA Rankings 2018: Good news! IIM Ahmedabad breaks into top 50, Harvard is world No 1, see full list

QS Global MBA Rankings 2018: The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in association with the sister site TopMBA.com today released the QS World University Rankings: Global MBA Rankings 2018 that features over 230 of the world’s best universities and business schools for studying an MBA. The QS World University Rankings: Business Masters Rankings 2018 was also released along with the Global MBA list. According to the topuniversities.com, the new MBA ranking will be a vital tool for any business-minded or entrepreneurial students keen to learn more about the world’s best MBA programs. While Harvard University holds the number 1 position in the list, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad features in the top 50 of the list with IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta not far behind.

The list covers business schools from over 30 countries with Harvard University leading this year because of its perfect score of 100 as far as employability is concerned. The topuniversities.com states that employability is one of five metrics that has been used to compile the rankings, while the other metrics include entrepreneurship & alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership and diversity.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2018: Here are the Indian Management Institutes and their Global Ranking-

Rank 49: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

Rank 58: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore

Rank 93: Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

Rank 121-130: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta

Rank 201+: SP Jain Insitute of Management and Research, Mumbai

QS Global MBA Rankings 2018: Here are the top Institutes and their global ranking-

Rank 1: Harvard Business School, United States

Rank 2: INSEAD, France

Rank 3: HEC Paris, France

Rank 4: Stanford Graduate School of Business, United States

Rank 5: London Business School, United Kingdom

Rank 6: Penn (Wharton), Philadelphia

Rank 7: MIT (Sloan), Cambridge

Rank 8: Columbia, New York

Rank 9: Oxford, Oxford

Rank 10: IE Business School, Madrid

Earlier in the week, the QS BRICS University rankings were released featuring top 300 varsities from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Two Indian varsities made the cut in the top 10 universities while many others also feature in the rest of the list. The BRICS ranking has been compiled using eight different indicators, including the ratio of faculty to students, the proportion of academic staff with a PhD and the institution’s reputation among academics and employers. 7 out of 10 varsities among the top 10 universities are from China, while 2 are from India and 1 is from Russia.