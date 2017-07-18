PU CET 2017 Provisional merit list to be declared today at puchd.ac.in

PU CET 2017: The provisional admission list will be declared by the board today and students will have to report to their allotted colleges between July 19 to 21 for registration. (Website)

PU CET 2017 Provisional merit list: The results of its undergraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 have already been released by the Panjab University at cetug.puchd.ac.in. The University is set to release the provisional merit list of the same today on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their ranking. The university conducts Common Entrance Test every year for admission to various undergraduate programmes available in the university along with other affiliated colleges. Once the provisional merit list has been released, candidates will need to fill in their options on the official website, which will soon be available after the announcement of the results. The provisional admission list will be declared by the board today and students will have to report to their allotted colleges between July 19 to 21 for registration. The classes are set to commence on July 24. Panjab University (PU) conducted the undergraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) on June 4.

The official website displays a message saying- Candidates may find the merit list for admission in the Noticeboard Link on the website of respective department/centre/institute. Candidates need to keep in mind that official website might not work properly due to heavy traffic. In such a case, they are expected to stay calm and try again later.

Steps to check PU CET UG result 2017:

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their result and merit list-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Panjab University at puchd.ac.in

Step 2: Now visit the Noticeboard Link on the website of respective department/centre/institute

Step 3: Click on the link for “PU-CET (P.G.) Entrance Test- 2017” and follow the link provided to the exam portal

Step 4: Click on the notification that reads ‘Click Here For Result’

Step 5: Enter you roll number, select your course and search for your result

Step 6: Download your result and save a copy for further reference

All the best!!