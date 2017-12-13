PSEB Class 12 special chance November 2017 exam: Punjab Board announces results at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12 special chance November 2017 exam: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of class 12 Special Chance November 2017 examination on the official website, pseb.ac.in. (Website)

PSEB Class 12 special chance November 2017 exam: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of class 12 Special Chance November 2017 examination on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Students who had appeared for the exam that was held in November this year can check their respective scores at the website. Candidates can access their results by entering their roll numbers and or name. The board issued a notification on December 12 for the declaration of results post noon. These exams were held for the students who failed the general exams which were held on March 2017. As per the Press Note released earlier this morning, the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has clearly stated that the results declared herein are just for immediate information of the candidates only and Punjab School Education Board is not responsible for any discrepancy or mistake in the online results. The results have been uploaded on the third party website indiaresults.com and candidates can follow the instructions below to check their result now.

How to Check PSEB Class 12th Special Chance November 2017 Exams Results?

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check PSEB Class 12th Special Chance November 2017 Exams Results:

Step 1 – Visit the official website – pseb.ac.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Results’ tab give at top navigation bar of the homepage

Step 3 – It will take you to a new webpage

Step 4 – Click on ‘Senior Secondary Examination (Special Chance) November 2017 NOW AVAILABLE’

Step 5 – Enter your Roll Number or Enter Name, and click on Find Results

Step 6 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference

The board had declared the result of class 12 general exams on May 13 and a dip of 14 per cent, in the overall pass percentage, as compared to last year was observed. Against 76.77 per cent in 2016, the overall pass percentage this year stood at 62.36, the lowest in the last three years, reported the Indian Express.

About PSEB

Punjab School Education Board (abbreviated P.S.E.B.) is a school board based in Chandigarh. It was founded in 1969 under a legislative act of the Government of Punjab to administer the curriculum taught in public schools in the Punjab state and conduct standardized examinations in addition to conducting administration of scholarships, and publishing of textbooks. The headquarters of the Board are located in SAS Nagar (Mohali), near Chandigarh.