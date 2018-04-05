Proud moment! JIPMER declared best among govt-run medical colleges in South India

JIPMER has emerged as the fourth best in the country and also ranks sixth among all private and government run medical institutions.

The centrally-sponsored JIPMER here has been adjudged ‘number one’ among the government medical colleges in South India on the basis of its research activities, publications, academic works and financial status. A release from the Director of JIPMER Vishnu Bhat today said the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) attached to the Union HRD Ministry had adjudged JIPMER as ‘number one’ institution among the government-run medical institutions in South India.

JIPMER has emerged as the fourth best in the country and also ranks sixth among all private and government run medical institutions, he said. The Nodal Officer of the NIRF in JIPMER, Ravi Kumar Chittoria said the ranking system was launched by the Ministry in 2016 and for the first time the Ministry had extended it to cover medical and dental colleges across the country this year.