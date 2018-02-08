Proud moment! IIT Roorkee achieves this big feat – Find out what it is

A team of students from IIT Roorkee have brought laurels to their college by attaining the position of first runners-up at GE Digital Hackathon held in Bangalore.(Image: Facebook)

A team of students from IIT Roorkee have brought laurels to their college by attaining the position of first runners-up at GE Digital Hackathon held in Bangalore. The team under the name ‘QWERTY Killers’, were awarded Rs 50,000/- as prize money. The hackathon invited students to give ideas on topics such as Smart City, IIOT, Healthcare etc and was divided into four phases, the idea submission, developing a prototype, virtual presentation, and the final presentation in GE Digital office in Bengaluru.

The team comprising of Aman Jain, Shubham Pandey and Vipul Kala presented an application on ‘Smart Eye.’ The idea behind the Smart Eye is to make cities smarter in terms of 24/7 emergency and security. The idea was so well-presented, and there was no scope to dismiss. The idea was to make a 24/7 emergency and security application using video intelligence on the feed from public security cameras (CCTV) and make the city smart and safe. What’s more interesting is that the application could identify the road accident and can further report it to the concerned authorities via an email and also by placing a call. To make it more secure, the application will notify the nearest hospital about the accident, so that quick action is taken. Besides, the app will also attach the images of the accident along with the mail, so that no wrong/false alarm is raised – a way to double check the security option. The application aims to save approximately Rs 5000 crore expenditure in 20 smart cities- Massive!

GE Digital IIOT hackathon was a worldwide hackathon, which was hosted on hackerearth.com. The event witnessed a massive participation of around 959 teams from different colleges around India. IIT Roorkee is one of the foremost and premier institutes in terms of higher technological education and in engineering, basic and applied research. Since the day of its inception, the institute has seen as of national importance and has also contributed in technical manpower and in all sectors of technological development. Further, the Institute has been ranked at the 6th position in the engineering category in the NIRF Rankings 2017, announced by the HRD Ministry. It also ranks amongst the best technological institutions in the world.