Private schools can’t deny admissions over spelling errors, documents, warns Delhi government; issues ‘what not to do’ list

The Directorate of Education (DoE) under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has warned the private, unaided schools for denying admission to students over spelling errors. The DoE has made it clear to the schools that they should not deny admission over “spelling errors” or for not having a particular document. The DoE has further extended the last date for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category to April 16. The last date for admission to private, unaided schools in Delhi under the 25% reserved category, was earlier set for March 31.

The 25% reservation has been given to the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged as mandated by the Right to Education Act 2009.

In addition to the above, the DoE has also released a list of ‘what not to do’ for the private, unaided schools. According to an Indian Express report, it said that it will constitute teams for each district to conduct an inspection of private, unaided, recognised schools to ensure admission of candidates from the category.

Here are the dont’s listed out by the Delhi government for schools:

Don’t ask for Aadhaar number of children.

Don’t ask for income certificates from EWS category parents who submit a copy of their ration card.

Don’t ask for income certificates from parents who have been selected under DG category.

Don’t ask for documents to be attested by a gazetted officer.

Don’t refuse admission to a child on the ground of how far his home is from the school.

Don’t ask for the child’s ration card.

Don’t charge or demand school fee.

Don’t deny admission on the pretext of minor spelling errors.

An earlier report stated that parents were being turned away by schools in Delhi as they did not have the documents which they were being asked for. Amidst this confusion, some parents reached out to the DoE with querries.