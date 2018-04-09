Plea in Delhi High Court against CBSE decision not to hold Class 10 maths retest

A day before the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the high court had asked the board to inform it by April 16 about its plans, if any, for a re-examination. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court today said it would hear a plea tomorrow challenging the CBSE’s decision not to hold a re-examination for the Class 10 mathematics paper, the contents of which were leaked recently. The plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar which listed it for a hearing tomorrow. The CBSE had on April 3 decided not to conduct the retest in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, the two regions where the leak reportedly took place.

A day before the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the high court had asked the board to inform it by April 16 about its plans, if any, for a re-examination. The CBSE told the court it was ascertaining the extent of the leak before announcing the date for a fresh test.

The court had sought a response from the CBSE and the Centre on a plea for a court-monitored probe into the leaks of two papers — Maths for Class 10 and Economics for Class 12. The CBSE has already announced that the Class 12 Economics retest will take place on April 25. The earlier petition by NGO Social Jurist had sought that the Class 10 Maths exam be held in April, instead of in July as was being considered by the authorities.