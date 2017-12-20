Parents Alert! Nursery admissions to 1,700 schools in Delhi to begin from December 27

Nursery admissions: The application forms will be made available to the parents a day later. (Photo: PTI)

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Tuesday announced that Nursery admissions to 1,700 schools in Delhi is slated to begin from December 27. While it is to be noted that the admissions that will start from December 27 will only be for 75 per cent of the total seats available in the city, the rest 25 per cent of the seats will be reserved for the students who belong to the economically weaker section/ disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category. Admission to these 25 per cent seats will be conducted centrally by the government. According to Indian Express, schools have been asked to upload the criteria for admission along with the specific points by December 26. The application forms will be made available to the parents a day later. The DoE has also said that any deviation from this schedule is not allowed.

Every year, admission to nursery in Delhi takes place through a point system for which the schools upload the criteria. The points are awarded against the criteria to the child for admission. The maximum points are 100. The schools have the freedom to design the criteria according to which hey allot points to a specific candidate for admission. However, the government in the month of January 2016 listed certain ‘discriminatory criteria’ that can not be used by the schools. The ‘discriminatory criteria’ listed by the government was later upheld by the Delhi High Court. Such criteria included- ‘special ground’ (parents with proficiency), ‘first born’ and ‘status of the child’, among others.

According to the report, points that remain available for the schools to list include- sibling enrolled in the same school, neighbourhood and school-specific criteria. Most schools allot maximum points to the neighbourhood criteria — children residing within the 0-3 km radius.

The application process that commences on December 27 will end on January 17. The first list of students will be uploaded on February 15. The schedule and rule apply to all private schools in the city, including the ones built on government land. Last year, for the over 300 schools built on government land, the government had issued separate criteria — making neighbourhood the sole criteria for admission. The schools moved court against the move, and the matter is currently sub judice. This year, the admission process is expected to end by March 31, 2018.