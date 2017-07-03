OUAT UG Admission 2017: Entrance exam results expected soon, counselling from July 17

OUAT UG Admission 2017: Once declared, students can check their results on its official website at ouat.nic.in. (Website)

OUAT UG Admission 2017: The Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology is expected to release the entrance examination results for admission to its undergraduate programmes. Once declared, students can check their results on its official website at ouat.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation about the result declaration date by the university. According to the information mentioned on the prospectus of the University, the counselling and admission to undergraduate programmes at the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology will begin on 17 July. The Entrance examination for admission to all UG programmes were conducted on June 4, 2017.

As mentioned on the prospectus, the counselling procedure for admission to the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology will begin from July 17. With just a fortnight left for the counselling, candidates who applied for admission to the varsity much collect all their important documents that are needed for the procedure. The prospectus clearly mentions that, ‘In the event of non-production of all original required documents at the time of his /her turn for admission/counselling, he/she will not be allowed to take admission.’

OUAT UG Admission 2017: Entrance Examination Results-

Once the results have been declared by the varsity, candidates can check their scores by following the below-mentioned steps:-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology at ouat.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Entrance Exam Results’

Step 3: On the results page, enter all the required details

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your details and save a copy of the same for future

All the best!!