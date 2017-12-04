Osmania University postpones examinations scheduled for December 5th, 6th

Osmania University. (IE)

Osmania University, Hyderabad on Monday announced that it has postponed all the examinations which were scheduled to take place on December fifth and sixth. The announcement comes in the wake of a first year MSc Physics student studying at the varsity allegedly commiting suicide by hanging himself on Sunday. Murali, was missing from his room since Saturday night. He did not join his friends for breakfast and lunch. However, in the evening, they found his body hanging in the bathroom. The students immediately informed the police who rushed to the hostel and claimed to have recovered a suicide note. In the suicide note, he, reportedly cited poor preparations for upcoming examinations as the cause for taking the extreme step.

Speaking to ANI, OU students joint action committee leader and president of the Unemployed Youth Association, K Manavatha Rai said, “Murli committed suicide because of unemployment. The state government is responsible for his suicide. Also, the government should give Rs. 50 lakh compensation to Murli’s family or else we will not allow the police to shift the body from the hostel.” “The Telangana government has been sanctioning funds for many things regarding the state.then why they are not providing jobs for us. We will continue the protest and will not allow the police to shift the body until the government takes responsibility over the matter,” he said. Meanwhile, the grieving mother Laxmi told ANI, “I struggled a lot working as a daily labourer and supported my son in his studies. We did not think his life would end like this.” The South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, V. Satyanarayana, informed that a case has been registered, and they have initiated a probe into the matter.