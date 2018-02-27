Osmania University results 2018: Scores announced for 1st and 3rd semester BCom, BA, Bsc, BBA; check at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University results 2018: Osmania University (OU) has announced the November/December-2017 results for BCom, BA, Bsc and BBA courses. (Website)

Osmania University results 2018: Osmania University (OU) has announced the November/December-2017 results for BCom, BA, Bsc and BBA courses. The results have been released for first and third semester examinations that were held last year. The results have been displayed on the official website osmania.ac.in. Osmania University had released the results late last evening (26 February). Students who had appeared for BBA, BCom, BA and Bsc Sem 1 and 3 Nov/Dec 2017 examinations can now check the results on the official website. To access the results, students would need their hall ticket numbers. Candidates need to enter their 12-digit hall ticket number to check their respective results. The direct links to check the results along with the steps to check the results are provided below.

Osmania University results 2018: How to check 1st and 3rd semester BCom, BA, Bsc, BBA results?

Candidates may follow the quick steps mentioned below to check their BCom, BA, Bsc and BBA Sem 1 and 3 Nov/Dec 2017 examinations results:

Step 1) Log on to the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in

Step 2) Click on Examination Results link under the Examination Section tab

Step 3) A new window will appear

Step 4) Select the relevant results link from the links provided for respective course, which would be

•B.Com (CBCS) I and III SEM Nov-2017 Results

• B.A(CBCS) I and III Sem Nov-2017 Results

• B.Sc(CBCS) I and III Sem Nov-2017 Results

• BBA(CBCS) I and III Sem Nov-2017 Results



Step 5) A new webpage will open

Step 6) Fill in the 12 digit hall ticket number in the field given

Step 7) You results will appear

Step 8) Check your result and take a print out of the same for the future purpose

Note

• These scores provided to the students on the website are not equivalent to the mark sheet.

• The information is only for immediate consumption.

• Students will be provided with their mark sheet by the University later.

• Information regarding the same would be available from the university office.

All the best!