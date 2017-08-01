Oracle, Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy extend collaboration

After completing the programme, educators will use Oracle Academy infrastructure as part of their classroom curriculum. (Reuters)

Oracle and Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) on Tuesday extended their agreement to integrate Oracle Academy curriculum focusing on big data, mobility, cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) into the state’s educational programmes. As part of the three-year agreement, Oracle Academy aims to train 375 faculty members in computer science instruction with a goal to reach 10,000 students across 200 polytechnic, engineering and degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

“There is a growing demand for a highly skilled technology workforce in Andhra Pradesh. APITA has pioneered the state’s initiatives in developing skills of its youth to prepare them for the workforce,” said Damian Haas, Regional Director, Oracle Academy, Oracle Asia Pacific.

Teachers will be instructed through six Oracle Academy courses, including java foundation, java fundamentals, java programming, database foundation, database design and programming with SQL and Programming with PL/SQL. “Oracle Academy offers us a very modern and relevant curriculum that can prepare our students for careers in the field of IT. I am looking forward to working with Oracle Academy,” Dr B Sundar, IFS, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy, added.

After completing the programme, educators will use Oracle Academy infrastructure as part of their classroom curriculum.