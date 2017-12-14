Oracle Academy looks to empower teachers in Karnataka; here is how

The agreement between Oracle Academy and the ICT Society of Karnataka will help the latter provide relevant industry skills and upgrade skill-sets of the existing as well as future workforce in the state.

India’s largest software and R&D hub, Karnataka, which is renowned for its technical prowess, is gearing up to ramp up the skill-sets of its computer science teachers across 60 colleges in the state. Recently, the southern state has signed a three-year agreement with US-based Oracle to leverage the resources of its philanthropic arm—Oracle Academy—in areas such as Java Foundation, Java Fundamentals, Java Programming, Database Foundation, Database Design and Programming. Oracle Academy is Oracle’s flagship philanthropic education programme aimed at advancing computer science education globally. In India, Oracle Academy currently works with more than 1,700 educational institutions.

The agreement between Oracle Academy and the ICT Society of Karnataka will help the latter provide relevant industry skills and upgrade skill-sets of the existing as well as future workforce in the state. According to officials, the initiative is aimed at increasing the productivity and employability of the state’s working population, both in the organised and unorganised sectors. Oracle Academy will facilitate a ‘train-the-trainer’ course to polish the skills of 120 faculty representatives in over 60 colleges, over a period of three years.

According to Oracle, these colleges will be able to use the resources of Oracle Academy in areas such as Java Foundation, Java Fundamentals, Java Programming, Database Foundation, Database Design and Programming. These courses are designed to provide foundational knowledge and skills in areas of computer science that are universally in high demand across computing jobs and are recommended for use in secondary schools, technical and vocational schools and colleges and universities.

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge said, “Our single, most crucial aim is to equip the youth of Karnataka with the essential skills and internationally recognised qualifications that can ensure their employability.” Oracle Academy offers a wide range of courses, self-study instructions, workshops and resources that can prepare students to meet the increasing demands of the IT industry.