Only one Indian school featured in the list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world; check if your school is there

A list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world is going viral on internet.

A list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world is going viral on internet. The list, published in a Business Insider report, features 16 schools in the world, rated according to various features the schools possess like scenic beauty, greenery and others. In the entire list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world there is only one school from India. Do you know the name of that school? Its name is The Wockhardt Global School. It is in Aurangabad. According to Business Insider, “The Wockhardt Global School melds the greenery outside with the building’s interior.” Here is the list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world:-

Wockhardt Global School, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India

The International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education, in Quy Nhon, Vietnam

University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons

University of Kent’s Sibson Building in the UK town of Canterbury

The Derendorf Campus at Dusseldorf’s University of Applied Sciences in Germany

Duke University’s West Campus

Phoenix’s Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building

France’s Gastronomic Campus, in Normandy

IKC de Geluksvogel, in the Dutch city of Maastricht

Rocca Al Mare School, in Tallinn, Estonia

Local Cathedral School in Wells in the UK

The Bahriye Ucok Kindergarten in Istanbul, Turkey

Sir Zelman Cowen Centre for Science in Hawthorn, Australia

London’s Channing School

Mandeville Centre in Toorak, Australia

The East Sydney Early Learning Centre in Sydney, Australia

List ends here