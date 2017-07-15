Only one Indian school featured in the list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world; check if your school is there

A list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world is going viral on internet. The list, published in a Business Insider report, features 16 schools in the world, rated according to various features the schools possess like scenic beauty, greenery and others. In the entire list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world there is only one school from India. Do you know the name of that school? Its name is The Wockhardt Global School. It is in Aurangabad. According to Business Insider, “The Wockhardt Global School melds the greenery outside with the building’s interior.” Here is the list of 16 of the most beautiful schools in the world:-
Wockhardt Global School, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India
The International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education, in Quy Nhon, Vietnam
University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons
University of Kent’s Sibson Building in the UK town of Canterbury
The Derendorf Campus at Dusseldorf’s University of Applied Sciences in Germany
Duke University’s West Campus
Phoenix’s Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building
France’s Gastronomic Campus, in Normandy
IKC de Geluksvogel, in the Dutch city of Maastricht
Rocca Al Mare School, in Tallinn, Estonia
Local Cathedral School in Wells in the UK
The Bahriye Ucok Kindergarten in Istanbul, Turkey
Sir Zelman Cowen Centre for Science in Hawthorn, Australia
London’s Channing School
Mandeville Centre in Toorak, Australia
The East Sydney Early Learning Centre in Sydney, Australia
