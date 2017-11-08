Odisha HSC Timetable 2018: Class 10th exam dates released at bseodisha.nic.in, check complete schedule here

Odisha HSC timetable 2018: The examinations will be held from February 23, 2018.

Odisha HSC Timetable 2018: The High School Certificate (HSC) / class 10th exam schedule has been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in. Students who are to appear for the set of examinations next year can check the complete timetable on the official website now. According to the announcement that has been made by the president of the Board, Jahan Ara Begum, the examinations will be held from February 23, 2018. Instructions for filling the application form for the class 10 board examinations 2018 was recently released by the board on the official website. Candidates who wish to go through the same can find it on the official website where it can be filled. The last date to fill the applications is by 11.45 pm on November 16, 2017.

Jahan Ara Begum, president of the Board while talking about the examination dates was quoted saying, “The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations 2018 will begin from February 23.” Mentioned below are some information that are necessary for you to know if you are to appear for the Odisha class 10th board examinations next year-

Exam fee:

School regular- Rs 320

Quasi regular, school ex-regular, correspondence regular, correspondence ex-regular- Rs 405

Fee for late fine- Rs 50

Odisha HSC exam 2018 Application forms-

Mentioned below are the steps that you need to follow to fill the application form to appear for the Odisha class 10th examinations:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha board at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided to log in to the site using the school ID and password

Step 3: A notification will be displayed for the download of application forms

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application

All the best, candidates!!