Odisha exam: Matriculation exam to start from February 23, here are the details

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Monday announced that Class 10 examination for 2018 will begin on February 23 and will last until March 8. “The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations 2018 will begin from February 23,” said BSE president Jahan Ara Begum. She added,”The exam would end on March 8 for the regular students.” Earlier, on October 11, the Board of Secondary Education announced the answer keys for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2017 at the official website. The exam was conducted by the BSE on September 25 in different parts of the state. The last date to fill the fee was October 15. Meanwhile, the registration of students for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams which are to be conducted in March 2018 underway. As the countdown has begun students have started with the preparations for the exam. The four-month window provides ample time for students to go through the syllabus, revise and solve sufficient amount of sample papers to get a good score in the final exam.

Among all the subjects, Social Science is considered one of the scoring subjects for class 10 board examinees. It comprises of History, Civics, Geography, and Economics. As per the revised exam pattern, from 2018, the board exam will cover the entire prescribed syllabus in a subject. Students can go through social science sample paper to get a better understanding of the exam pattern and marking scheme.

As per the revised pattern, there will be a total of 27 questions with some of the problem have an internal choice to select from. There will be seven very short answer type questions, each carrying one mark. Then there will be 11 questions which will carry three marks each. Moreover, questions carrying three marks must be answered shortly within the word limit of 80 words. There will be seven questions carrying five marks each and have to be answered in within 100 words. Notably, if students exceed the word limit they might be penalised.