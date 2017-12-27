Nursery admission in Delhi: Check online process, eligibility criteria, final date

Nursery admission in Delhi: Nursery admission in schools across Delhi will begin today. The process will begin for 1,700 private schools across the national capital.

Nursery admission in Delhi: Nursery admission in schools across Delhi will begin today. The process will begin for 1,700 private schools across the national capital. The applications will have to be submitted online. It has been learnt that the admission process will be for 75% of the seats. There is no announcement about the remaining 25%. This remaining 25 percent is meant for the economically weaker sections and the disadvantaged. Of the 75% seats, 20% is allotted to management quota, 5% for children of the staff working in the school. This year, the schools cannot put an upper age limit for admission, according to reports. The last date for submission of applications is January 17 and the first list will be put out on February 15. The registration fee is Rs 25.

Admission process

The admissions to nursery classes take place through a point system. The total of 100 points are divided into several criteria which differ from school to school. Like most years, almost all schools have maintained that neighbourhood or distance has been allotted more points. However, its figure will differ from school to school. If there is a tie for the seats, there will be a draw of lots.. Most schools allot maximum points to the neighbourhood criteria – children residing within the 0-3 km radius.

Alumni, gender of the child were among the 62 criteria that the Delhi government had called discriminatory in 2016. But with the private schools moving the Delhi High Court, the government order was impugned. The government, however, barred the schools from using 51 criteria such as the mother’s qualification and parents being non-smokers etc.

The Supreme Court had earlier made it clear that it would not refer to a larger bench a batch of pleas challenging various High Court orders that Right to Education (RTE) Act does not apply to nursery admissions in unaided private schools. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it would hear on November 17 the petitions challenging the orders that RTE Act was applicable to students between the age group of 6 to 14 years only after Attorney General K K Venugopal, who has been asked to assist it, sought time.