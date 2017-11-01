NTSE Admit Card 2017 likely to be released soon at bse.telangana.gov.in, visit official website for updates

The exam is being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana and is scheduled to be held on November 5 across various centers in the state from 10 AM to 1 PM. (Photo: IE)

NTSE Admit Card 2017: The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2017 admit card for the students in the state of Telangana will be released soon on bse.telangana.gov.in. The exam according to an Indian Express report is being organized for the class 10 students in the state who wish to avail a scholarship. The exam is being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana and is scheduled to be held on November 5 across various centers in the state from 10 AM to 1 PM. The application process for NTSE 2017 began in the month of September this year.

NTSE 2017 Eligibility Criteria-

The examination consists of mental ability test, language comprehensive (Telugu, Urdu, English). Scholastic Aptitude Test, comprising social sciences, sciences, and mathematics each question carries one mark. In the test, 180 questions will be asked for 180 marks. The exam is conducted every year at two levels — stage I (state level) and stage II (national level).

NTSE Admit Card 2017: Steps to download hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NTSE hall ticket link

Step 3: Now enter your registration number and other details in the field provided

Step 4: Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screens

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same

All the best candidates!!