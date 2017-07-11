Not received information on merger of CICT with Central University, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

The Chief Minister said the state government will take action after receiving information from Centre on the matter. (Photo: IE)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today said he has not received any information from Centre on merger of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) with a Tiruvarur based Central varsity.”As the Chairperson of CICT, I have not received any information in this regard from the Central government,” the Chief Minister said. Neither has the state government received any proposal, he added.

Responding to DMK’s Thangam Thennarasu who raised the matter in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Chief Minister said the state government will take action after receiving information from Centre on the matter. Political parties including DMK, and many sections are opposed to any merger of CICT with the Central University Thiruvarur (CUT). Earlier, Thennarasu said that attempts were being made to reduce the CICT into a department post its reported merger with CUT.