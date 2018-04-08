No respite for CBSE: After paper leaks, Board gets rapped by CAG; here’s why

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has rapped the CBSE for delay in processing pleas for affiliation, saying the lapse allowed schools to function sans the board’s nod, which compromised students’ health, hygiene and safety.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has rapped the CBSE for delay in processing pleas for affiliation, saying the lapse allowed schools to function sans the board’s nod, which compromised students’ health, hygiene and safety. A CAG audit found the Central Board of Secondary Education delayed processing of the application for affiliation by schools last year, giving them the opportunity to begin classes without clearance. According to the norms, all applications which are received by the board on or before June 30 every year, may be processed together within six months.

“The audit analysis revealed that affiliation was granted to the schools by the Board in 140 out of 203 cases. However, only 19 out of the 140 cases (14 per cent) were granted affiliation within six months. In the remaining 121 cases, board took seven months to over three years to convey grant of affiliation to the schools,” the CAG said in its report which was tabled in Parliament last week. In 58 of the 203 cases, where the schools had applied for affiliation for middle classes or upgrading to senior secondary classes, the affiliation was granted after commencement of the session, which is a violation of CBSE bye-laws, the report said.

The CAG also noticed that the certificates procured by the schools from the municipal, fire and transport authorities and submitted to the Board with their applications were not in proper format in 123 of the 203 cases examined. “Further, affiliation was granted based on certificates whose validity either expired or were with limited validity of one year in 76 of the 123 cases. This resulted in grant of affiliation without assurance regarding health, hygiene and security of students,” it said.

The auditor also pointed out that affiliation was granted to 75 schools without the constitution of inspection committee. Non-conduct of regular inspection of schools which already have affiliation, non-furnishing of annual reports by schools and not conducting audit of the their funds are among other irregularities and violation of CBSE norms pointed out by the CAG.