No class 10 Maths re-test after scientific evaluation: CBSE tells Delhi High Court

The CBSE today told the Delhi High Court that it decided not to hold re-examination of class 10 Maths test.

The CBSE today told the Delhi High Court that it decided not to hold re-examination of class 10 Maths test as a scientific evaluation of random answer sheets did not indicate any unusual pattern to believe that there was widespread benefit of the alleged paper leak. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made the submission in an affidavit in which it said it was not conducting the re-test for another reason — class 10 is a gateway to class 11 and therefore “remains largely an internal segment of school education system”.

The affidavit was filed in response to a PIL, being heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, in which an NGO had sought that CBSE be directed to hold the class 10 exam in April, if required, and not in July as it had proposed earlier. The court had asked the Board to indicate by April 16 its plans, if any, to re-conduct the Maths test for class 10. Subsequently, CBSE had issued a notification on April 3 saying it will not hold re-examination of the class 10 Maths paper.

In its latest affidavit, CBSE cited reasons for its decision and said “the Board triggered a scientific approach to take a considered view after seeing the general trend emerging out of a random evaluation of the class 10 Mathematics exam on priority basis. “Accordingly, evaluation of class 10 Mathematics was taken up and same did not indicate spikes or unusual patterns, giving any impression of widespread benefits of the alleged paper leak.” The affidavit, filed through advocate Amit Bansal, had also said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development had set up a High Powered Committee on April 3 to examine the entire system of conducting class 10 and 12 exams by CBSE.

The CBSE’s reply came on NGO Social Jurist’s plea, filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, also seeking a court-monitored probe into the recent leaks of the Maths and Economics question papers of class 10 and 12, respectively. The petition had also sought a direction to the Board to award liberal marks to the students in Maths and Economics re-examination. The court on the last date of hearing had asked the CBSE how could it wait till July to re-conduct the test and keep the students on “tenterhooks” till then.

It had also observed that such a step would not only waste an academic year of the students, but would also be akin to keeping “a sword hanging over their heads.” The CBSE has already decided to re-conduct the Class 12 Economics examination on April 25.