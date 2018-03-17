  3. Niti Aayog says will kickstart transform school education

Niti Aayog says will kickstart transform school education

To increase learning outcomes in schools across the country, NITI Aayog's project SATH-E is promoting vocational education, skill development, teacher training and introducing technology in classrooms.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2018 6:14 PM
NITI Aayog along with three states — Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha — will kick-start a system-wide transformation of school education, the government think tank said today.

NITI Aayog along with three states — Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha — will kick-start a system-wide transformation of school education, the government think tank said today. “Three participating States of #SATH-E’s programme -Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha – with #NITI will kickstart a system-wide transformation of school education #TransformingIndia,” NITI Aayog said in a tweet. The government had yesterday said that NITI Aayog will release comprehensive roadmap and detailed timeline for its initiative ‘Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH-E)’ project today. These roadmap, which operate between 2018 to 2020, lay out detailed interventions which will taken by the three participating states- Jharkand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha – aiming to become ‘Role Model States’ in school education. These roadmaps present the customised, action-oriented programmes, outlining interventions at the individual, district and State level. “The SATH-E Roadmaps for Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha released by NITI CEO @amitabhk87, Chief Secretary Jharkhand, Principal Secretaries of all three states & programme partners,” the tweet said.

To increase learning outcomes in schools across the country, NITI Aayog’s project SATH-E is promoting vocational education, skill development, teacher training and introducing technology in classrooms. Besides, the project will promote data-driven analysis to strengthen academic monitoring across schools in the country, the think tank said. The project also aims at ensuring access, equity and quality in education, with a specialised focus on out-of-school children and dropouts, to enable a system-wide governance transformation in school education.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top