Niti Aayog says will kickstart transform school education

NITI Aayog along with three states — Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha — will kick-start a system-wide transformation of school education, the government think tank said today. “Three participating States of #SATH-E’s programme -Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha – with #NITI will kickstart a system-wide transformation of school education #TransformingIndia,” NITI Aayog said in a tweet. The government had yesterday said that NITI Aayog will release comprehensive roadmap and detailed timeline for its initiative ‘Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH-E)’ project today. These roadmap, which operate between 2018 to 2020, lay out detailed interventions which will taken by the three participating states- Jharkand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha – aiming to become ‘Role Model States’ in school education. These roadmaps present the customised, action-oriented programmes, outlining interventions at the individual, district and State level. “The SATH-E Roadmaps for Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha released by NITI CEO @amitabhk87, Chief Secretary Jharkhand, Principal Secretaries of all three states & programme partners,” the tweet said.

To increase learning outcomes in schools across the country, NITI Aayog’s project SATH-E is promoting vocational education, skill development, teacher training and introducing technology in classrooms. Besides, the project will promote data-driven analysis to strengthen academic monitoring across schools in the country, the think tank said. The project also aims at ensuring access, equity and quality in education, with a specialised focus on out-of-school children and dropouts, to enable a system-wide governance transformation in school education.