NIT Durgapur recruitment 2017: 104 vacancies announced for various professor post, check last date and other details

NIT Durgapur recruitment 2017: The National Institute of Durgapur that comes under the purview of Ministry Human Resource Development has invited applications till November 6, 2017, the last date for applying, for various faculty positions at the institute. Candidates who want to apply can visit institute’s official website (nitdgp.ac.in). The technology institute has invited applications for 104 vacancies at various positions. Candidates must take note that all qualifications and experiences will be considered on or before 06.11.2017, which is the closing date of receiving the application form. Also, the candidates must be required to deposit a demand draft of Rupees 600 to acquire the application form.

NIT Durgapur recruitment 2017: Here are the posts available for vacancies:

Assistant Professor (On Contract): PB-3 (Rs 15,600-Rs 39,100)

AGP: RS 6,000

Assistant Professor (On Contract): PB-3 (Rs 15,600-Rs 39,100)

AGP: Rs 7,000

Assistant Professor: PB-3 (Rs 15,600-Rs 39,100)

AGP: Rs 8,000

Minimum pay in Pay-band Rs 30,000

Associate Professor: PB-4 (Rs 37,400 –Rs 67,000)

AGP: Rs 9,500

Minimum Pay in Pay-band Rs 42,800

Professor: PB–4 (Rs 37,400 –Rs 67,000)

AGP: Rs 10,500

Minimum Pay in Pay-band Rs 48,000

NIT Durgapur recruitment 2017: How to apply: