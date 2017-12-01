New Bihar Board exam pattern 2018 unveiled: Classes 10 and 12 to have 50 pct objective type questions in test papers

Revising the exam pattern of the board examinaions, Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released a new exam pattern which will include multiple choice type questions. (Express photo)

Revising the exam pattern of the board examinaions, Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released a new exam pattern which will include multiple choice type questions. Starting 2018, to facilitate better student scores and quality checking, the exam papers for Classes 10 and 12 will now have 50 pct objective questions. For objective type questions, students would be provided with an OMR sheet to answer multiple-choice questions. The detailed exam pattern and marking scheme for the various subject groups are also available on the official website of the board.

The subjects such as Mathematics, Business Education, Accountancy, Economics, History, Political Science, Philosophy and Sociology, which do not have practical exams as their components are of total 100 marks. Out of 100, 50 marks have been allotted to objective type questions. On the other hand, for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Physical Education, Psychology, Geography, Home Science, Agriculture, Computer Science etc., have a practical component. For such subjects, the theory paper would be of 70 marks. Out of these, there would be 35 marks are allotted to objective questions. There would be 35 objective questions, each carrying 1 mark.

The Bihar board has been hit by accusations of rampant malpractices, poor evaluation and shoddy management. A whopping 64% of students in Bihar have failed in this year’s Class 12 examination. Nearly 13 lakh students had appeared for the Plus-Two examination which was held between 14-25 February this year. The shocking results came against the backdrop of stringent measures taken by the Bihar government this year to ensure a cheating-free examination in view of the toppers scam last year. Last year Bihar State board Class XII Arts topper Ruby Rai was arrested, while earlier this year, Patna police had nabbed 20174’s topper Ganesh Kumar in the same stream, on the charge of forgery of documents.

BSEB has meanwhile released the Board examination schedule for intermediate (plus two) students in the state for the academic year of 2018. Students who are appearing for the papers should note that the exams will take place in the month of February next year. The class 12 Board exam schedule has been released for all streams including for science, arts, commorce and vocational course students. The papers will be held from February 6, 2018 and will carry on till February 16.