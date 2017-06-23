NEET result 2017 topper list: Navdeep Singh bags first position with astonishing 99.99 per cent; check other scores at cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in

NEET result 2017 topper list: Navdeep Singh from Punjab bagged the coveted slot of the NEET topper with 99.99 percentile and he scored 697 marks out of 720 in the exam. (Representative photo)

NEET result 2017 topper list: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) result 2017 on the official website. The NEET result was declared at 10:43 a.m. today. Navdeep Singh from Punjab bagged the coveted slot of the NEET topper with 99.99 percentile and he scored 697 marks out of 720 in the exam. Results can be checked and can be downloaded from the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. While the second position was grabbed by Archit Gupta from Madhya Pradesh. Gupta who also bagged the second position in the AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2017 and has emerged as the second topper in CBSE NEET 2017 as well with 695 marks. Another boost for the same state, Manish Mulchandani, scored 695 marks in the exam and managed to secure the 3rd slot. The percentile score for both Archit Gupta and Manish Mulchandani is 99.999725.

This year a total of 11,38,890 students appeared for NEET exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners. As per the reports by NDTV, this year the top 25 scorers includes 9 girls and 16 boys. Last year, in CBSE NEET exam 2016, Het Shah of Nadiad from Gujarat topped the exams scoring 685 out of 720, followed by Ekansh Goyal with 685 from Rourkela, Odisha. The third rank was secured by Nikhil Bhajiya with a score of 678 marks.

NEET result for 2017 landed in a controversy when separate petitions were filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts where medical aspirants demanded cancellation of NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper were allegedly tougher than the English and Hindi medium. Reacting to this, the Madras High Court decided to put a stay on proceedings on May 24 but on June 12, the Supreme Court overruled the Madras High Court order and directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to announce NEET 2017 result by June 26.