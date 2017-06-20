NEET UG Result 2017: Results to be announced by CBSE shortly, check for updates at cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in; here is how to download result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the NEET 2017 result today at the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. (Source: IE image)

NEET result 2017 date and time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the NEET 2017 result today at the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. The news was confirmed on the official results portal of Government of Inda after the Supreme Court on June 12, overruled the Madras High Court order and directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to announce NEET 2017 result by June 26. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be released on June 8. However, separate petitions were filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts where medical aspirants demanded cancellation of NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper were allegedly tougher than the English and Hindi medium. After this, the Madras High Court had put a stay on proceedings on May 24.

This year a total of 11,38,890 students appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners, according to the data given by NDTV. The exam was 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across India. The answer key was released on June 15 and it was available on the official website until June 16.

Here’s how to check NEET 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NEET 2017 result and rank’ which will be flashing towards the middle of the page.

Step 3: After clicking, a new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: The result will appear. Download and take a print out.

Out of the 12 lakh students that appeared in the NEET 2017, about 10.5 lakh students gave their exams in either Hindi or English while around 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh students appeared in eight vernacular languages.

Good luck to all the candidates!