NEET result 2017 date and time Live Updates: CBSE declared result, visit cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in to check score

NEET result 2017 date and time Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the NEET 2017 result today at the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. You can now check the NEET result and download it by visiting the official websites. This year a total of 11,38,890 students appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners. Out of the students that gave the NEET exam this year, about 10.5 lakh students wrote it in either Hindi or English while around 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh students appeared in eight vernacular languages. The exam was conducted for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across India. The answer key was released on June 15 and it was available on the official website until June 16.

NEET Result 2017 controversy

This year’s NEET result landed in a controversy when separate petitions were filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts where medical aspirants demanded cancellation of NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper were allegedly tougher than the English and Hindi medium. Reacting to this, the Madras High Court decided to put a stay on proceedings on May 24 but on June 12, the Supreme Court overruled the Madras High Court order and directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to announce NEET 2017 result by June 26.

2: 50 PM: The counselling for NEET qualified candidates will begin soon. The counselling will be done for 65000 MBBS and 25000 BDS seats.

2: 40 PM: According to the reports by NDTV, a total 611739 students have qualified the exam this year by scoring the desired cut off marks.

2: 25 PM: Last year, in CBSE NEET exam 2016, Het Shah of Nadiad from Gujarat topped the exams scoring 685 out of 720, followed by Ekansh Goyal with 685 from Rourkela, Odisha. The third rank was secured by Nikhil Bhajiya with a score of 678 marks.

2: 12 PM: The third topper among girls is Narreddy Manvitha from Andhra Pradesh with AIR 14. She has also scored 685 marks in the exam.

2: 02 PM: The second topper among girls is Nishita Purohit, who is incidentally the All India Topper for AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2017, with 685 marks in the exam.

1: 50 PM: Nikita Goyal who is from Punjab and has bagged AIR 8 with 690 marks in the exam and became the first topper among girls

1: 34 PM: Maharashtra’s Abhishek Dogra held all-India rank of 5, as reported by TOI

1: 27 PM: In the top 25 scorers, there are 9 girls and 16 boys, as reported by NDTV

1: 15 PM: The percentile score for both Archit Gupta and Manish Mulchandani is 99.999725

1: 05 PM: While, Manish Mulchandani who is also from Madhya Pradesh scored 695 marks in the exam, secured the top 3 slot

12: 57 PM: Archit Gupta who also bagged the second position in the AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2017 and has emerged as the second topper in CBSE NEET 2017 as well with 695 marks

12: 50 PM: Archit Gupta from Madhya Pradesh is the second topper

12: 36 PM: Navdeep Singh has scored 697 marks in the NEET exam

12: 30 PM: Navdeep Singh from Punjab has bagged the coveted slot of the NEET topper with 99.99 percentile

12: 26 PM: To be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS courses, students have to secure minimum 50% percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. In case of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes, the minimum 40% is required. For candidates of locomotor disability of lower limbs, the minimum percentile is 45% and 40 percentile for SC-PH, ST-PH & OBC-PH candidates. The percentile will be determined on the basis of highest marks secured in the All-India common merit list.

12: 23 PM: The apex court had on May 24 stayed an interim order of the Madras High Court, which had restrained the CBSE from publishing the result of NEET 2017.

12: 15 PM: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 12 set in motion the process for declaring the result of NEET-2017 after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the board.

12: 02 PM: The OMR challenge and the answer key were made available on the board’s website last week.

11: 56 AM: Earlier, the CBSE used to conduct NEET for only 15 percent all India quota seats and for the rest was conducted by states. While last year it was conducted in two phases, this year the test was held only on May 07.

11: 33 AM: The wait for results has been a long-drawn one for students, which has been finally announced today. Results were earlier scheduled to be declared on June 8, but were delayed after the Madras High Court stayed the declaration on a plea alleging lack of uniformity in question paper.

11: 23 AM: Over 11.38 Lakh students had appeared in NEET 2017. The results are now available on the link provided here.

10: 54 AM: The results of NEET 2017 have been announced. Students may visit the official websites – cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in to check their result.

Here’s how to check NEET 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NEET 2017 result and rank’ which will be flashing towards the middle of the page.

Step 3: After clicking, a new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: The result will appear. Download and take a print out.

