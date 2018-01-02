NEET PG 2018 admit card released at neetpg.nbe.edu.in by CBSE, here is how to download

NEET 2018 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at neetpg.nbe.edu.in. (IE)

NEET 2018 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at neetpg.nbe.edu.in, according to an official notification available on the homepage of the official website. Students must note that the admit cards will be available for download till January 7, 2018. NEET is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD/ MS and PG Diploma courses). As per various reports, the examination will be conducted by May 10, 2018. Candidates can also take demo test to understand the procedure of the online exam for medical courses. The candidates are also requested to go through the instructions given in the admit card that is to be followed during the exam.

The exam is scheduled to be held at more than 100 centres across the country. Candidates who successfully filled in the application forms for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE NEET. In case candidates face some difficulty in accessing the same, they should wait for a while before trying again. The rush on the website usually causes it to slow down, but this does not last long.

How to download NEET 2018 Admit Card – Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to successfully access their own cards:-

1. Visit the official website– nbe.edu.in

2. Then click on NEET PG/ NEET MDS.

3. You will be redirected to the candidate’s login page.

4. Click on the admit card link

5. Enter the login credentials

6. Save and take a print out for future reference.

NEET 2018 exam will be computer-based with multiple-choice questions. The examination will be comprised of 300 objective questions and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

NEET 2017 for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education as per the rules and regulations stated under the Indian Medical Council Act-1956 on May 7, 2017. The examination results were to be announced on June 8 but the results got delayed due to a plea filed for the cancellation of the exam in High Court.

The exam was conducted in 10 different languages that included- Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada across various centers in the country.