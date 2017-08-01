NEET exemption not required for Tamil Nadu, says Dr Krishnasamy

Led by its founder-president, Dr Krishnasamy, the agitators raised slogans against the Government, saying that students should be selected to the course through NEET score, which was an All India test. (Representative Image: PTI)

Protesting against Tamil Nadu government seeking exemption to the state from NEET, Puthiya Tamizhakam today staged a demonstration here, demanding that medical aspirants should be selected through the test. Led by its founder-president, Dr Krishnasamy, the agitators raised slogans against the Government, saying that students should be selected to the course through NEET score, which was an All India test. The PT leader said state board students from rural areas would not face any setback, as made out by political parties but emerge successful in the test and get admissions in instituons in Tamil Nadu, which has adequate numbers. It was not necessary for State ministers and the Chief Minister to go to Delhi frequently seeking exemption from NEET, he said. Some 10 state board students who were successful in NEET and joined the demonstration, said they wanted the NEET score to be considered for admission to the medical courses. Similar demonstrations were held at all district headquarters of the State, Krishnasamy said. The AIADMK, DMK and other parties in the state have been opposing NEET, saying state board students, especially from rural areas, would find it difficult to compete with CBSE students.