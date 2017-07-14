NEET counselling 2017: Good news for students, Supreme Court refuses to put a stay on order, admissions to MBBS, BDS to go on

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions has been much in controvery for a long time over declaration of results, which was finally announced on June 23, 2017.

NEET counselling 2017: The Supreme Court of India today refused to put a stay on NEET counselling and the process will take place as scheduled. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions had been much in controversy for a long time over the declaration of results, which was finally announced on June 23, 2017. According to reports, the apex court has refused to put a stay on the ongoing counselling process of NEET and also on admission to MBBS and BDS in Medical colleges but has agreed to hear pleas against NEET.

Earlier in the day, the NEET state list for Kerala and Maharashtra were released for admission to various medical institutions in the respective states.

Further details awaited.