NEET Counselling 2017 LIVE Updates: Registration, procedure, how to fill choices and online process for MCC official website mcc.nic.in

All India medical counselling registration is to be done at MCC official website mcc.nic.in.

NEET counselling 2017 dates UG: The long wait has finally come to an end as all India medical online counselling registration has begun on Monday i.e July 3. The online counselling registration will be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results. The results were declared on June 23. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) so as to to comply with the directions from Supreme Court of India on the admission process. The medical online counselling registration has begun for the admission in undergraduate medical programmes. All India medical counselling registration is to be done at MCC official website mcc.nic.in

Here are all the LIVE updates on registration, procedure, eligibility, filling of choices and online process:-

12:30 PM Transfer of vacant seats to state quota will take place on August 16 (after 5 pm).

11:56 AM The seat will be alloted from August 5 to August 7. The result will be out on Aug 8. The candidate has to reach the allotted medical or dental college from August 9 to August 16 with all relevant and necessary documents.

11:45 AM In the round two, the medical aspirants will be given time from August 1 till August 4 (5 pm) to exercise their choices, locking and new registration.

11:40 AM Seat allotment will be done from 13 July to 14 July and the round 2 result will be declared on 8 August.

11:35 AM The candidate can fill their choice and lock it by July 12 (until 5 pm). The seat allotment will be done on July 13 and 14 and the results will be out on July 15. Reporting at the allotted medical or dental college will start from July 16 to July 22 (until 5 pm).

11:30 AM In the 1st round of seat allotment, a candidate has to report to the allotted institute.

11:25 AM The counselling will be held online at 15 per cent of the general category seats.

11:20 AM The MBBS and BDS courses will begin their academic term from August 4.

11:10 AM The counselling process will end on August 16.

11:00 AM The registration, choice filling and indicative seat begin on July 3 and will continue till July 11 (until 5 pm).