NEET Admit Cards 2018: CBSE to release hall tickets at cbseneet.nic.in; here’s when and how to download

NEET Admit Cards 2018: The call letters of the applicants will be available on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in.

NEET Admit Cards 2018: Admit cards for NEET 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) are likely to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this week after the delay from its scheduled release last week. The call letters of the applicants will be available on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. Earlier, it was announced that CBSE would release the admit cards in the second week of April, and now it is expected that they will be out anytime this week. The exact date, however, is yet to be confirmed by the board. Candidates who have applied for NEET 2018 should keep a close tab on the website for their admit cards. Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the website and follow the instructions.

NEET is conducted by CBSE and this year and this year the test is scheduled to take place on May 6. This exam is conducted for the students aspiring to become a doctor and get admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. NEET 2018 will be conducted in several languages including Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: NEET 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test)

Name of the board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website: cbseneet.nic.in

NEET Admit Cards 2018: How to download

Once released, the applicants can download the admit cards by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Candidate Login’ tab which is present on the left-hand side of the homepage under ‘Online Services’

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password in the respected field

Step 5: Click on ‘Login’

Step 6: Follow the instructions given in the student log in to access your admit card

Step 7: Download the admit card and keep it for future purposes

Important note:

• The Admit Card is an important document required by the candidates appearing in the exam.

• It will have the candidate’ s Roll Number, Name, Father’s Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.

• Candidates will now to allowed to sit for the exam if they do not have their admit cards.

• The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card downloaded by him/her for all the entries made therein.

• The admit cards will not be sent by post to the candidates.

• When a candidate downloads the Admit Card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id.

NEET 2018: Important dates-

Admit Card issue date: April 2018 (second week)

Date of exam: May 6, 2018

Display of answer key: After May 6, 2018

Result declaration date: By June 5, 2018