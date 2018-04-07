NEET admit card 2018: CBSE to release call letters at cbseneet.nic.in; know when and how to download

NEET admit card 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. (Website)

NEET admit card 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. As per the report, the call letters will be out in the second week of April. The exact dates, however, have not been confirmed yet by CBSE officials. Earlier this week, some reports had hinted that the admits cards would be released on April 7 by CBSE. However, in the latest update, it was clarified that they will be out next week. Applicants are advised to keep a track on the official website for the latest update on the release of the admit card.

Candidates who have applied for the CBSE UG NEET 2018 can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. However, a copy of the admit will also be mailed on the registered e-mail ID in the PDF format, once they are released by the board.

The board would be conducting the NEET 2018 examination on May 6 across various centers in India, for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in the country in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. Below are details about the exam and information about how to download the admit card:

Name of the exam: CBSE UG NEET 2018

Name of the orgaistion: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Important dates:

Admit Card issue date – April 2018 (second week)

Date of exam – May 6, 2018

Display of answer key – After May 6, 2018

Result declaration date – By June 5, 2018

NEET admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1) Log on to the official website – cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that directs you to how to download the call letter

Step 3) A new webpage will appear. Enter the registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 4) Submit the information

Step 5) The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6) Download it and take a print out for the future purpose