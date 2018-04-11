NEET admit card 2018: CBSE to release call letter at cbseneet.nic.in; here when and how to download

CBSE NEET admit card 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit card of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in anytime this week.

CBSE NEET admit card 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit card of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in anytime this week. The exact dates, however, have not been confirmed yet by CBSE officials. Applicants are advised to keep a track on -the official website for the latest update on the release of the admit card. Every year, NEET is conducted by the CBSE and this year the exam is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2018.

This exam is conducted for the students aspiring to become a doctor and get admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam will be held in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Name of the exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018

Official website: cbseneet.nic.in

Important dates-

Admit Card issue date: April 2018 (second week)

Date of exam: May 6, 2018

Display of answer key: After May 6, 2018

Result declaration date: By June 5, 2018

CBSE NEET admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1) Log on to the official website cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2) On the left-hand side of the page, under ‘Online Services’, click on ‘Candidate Login’

Step 3) A new page will appear

Step 4) Enter the registration number and password and click on ‘Login’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5) Follow the instructions given inside the student log in to access your admit card

Step 6) Download the call letter and keep it for future purposes