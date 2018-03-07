NEET 2018: SC stays CBSE order, Aadhaar no longer mandatory for medical or other all-India examinations

NEET 2018: The matter was heard by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra which further directed CBSE to upload the information on their website.

NEET 2018: The Supreme Court today ordered a stay on the CBSE directive making Aadhaar mandatory for NEET registration. The apex court in its order has said that candidates can use passport, ration card, driving license, voter ID or bank account as proof of identity in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) or any other all-India examinations. The matter was heard by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra which further directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to upload the information on their website.

Before the order was passed by SC, Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the apex court that the Centre has not authorised CBSE to make Aadhaar card a mandatory ID for NEET examination, reported ANI. The court’s decision came on a plea challenging the CBSE’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory in the NEET examinations. The matter was initially brought up before the Gujarat High Court which rejected the plea on February 27. The plea before the top court challenged the Gujarat High Court order.

The CBSE had in February thios year made Aadhaar number mandatory for aspiring NEET students. In a public notice issued on February 8, the board stated the requirement of Aadhaar for the applicants of NEET (UG), 2018. The board in the notification had referred to an admission notice for NEET (UG), 2018 published in the newspapers regarding provision of Aadhaar at the time of filling online application for NEET (UG), 2018.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is conducted every year by the CBSE, for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical or dental colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India or the Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This year, NEET (UG) 2018 will be conducted on Sunday, May, 6.