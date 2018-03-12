NEET 2018 online registration ends today for MBBS, BDS admissions on cbseneet.nic.in; here’s how to apply, till what time

NEET 2018: For medical aspirants seeking admissions in Undergraduate Medical programmes like MBBS & BDS, the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018 ends today, i.e. 12 March 2018. (Website)

NEET 2018: For medical aspirants seeking admissions in Undergraduate Medical programmes like MBBS & BDS, the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018 ends today, i.e. 12 March 2018. Eligible and interested applicants can visit the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – NEET 2018 – cbseneet.nic.in and must apply before 5:30 PM today. The exam will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The entrance exam for NEET 2018 is scheduled to take place on 6 May 2018, Sunday, 10 am across the country.

NEET (UG) will be held in single stage and would be an objective type test for which the application process can only be filled “Online” only. As per the notification on the official website, no offline application will be entertained. The eligibility of the candidate will be determined on the last date of submission of online application form.

The candidates who will qualify this exam, will be to take admission in a medical university outside India on or after June 1, 2018. As per a decision by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian students who wish to pursue MBBS/BDS from a foreign Medical Institute need to qualify NEET (UG). The NEET results can further be used by other entities of Central/State Governments for admission purpose in accordance with their rules.

Details of NEET 2018:

Name of the exam: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018

Name of the organisations: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Application process: Online

Registration last date: 12th March 2018, Monday, 5:30 pm

NEET 2018 exam date: 6th May 2018, Sunday, 10 am

Application Fee:

General/OBC – Rs 1400

SC/ST/PH – Rs 750

NEET UG 2018: Educational qualification

• Class 12 pass degree or equivalent exam with physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English individually.

• Minimum of 50 per cent marks obatained together in physics, chemistry and biology/bio-technology at the qualifying examination.

NEET UG 2018: How to apply?

Step 1 – Log on to the official website – cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on link that says, ‘Apply Online’ given at the footer

Step 3 – Read the instructions carefully

Step 4 – Fill in the required details with your credentials

Step 5 – Pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page for further reference