NEET 2018 UG: From notification, exam dates to application process, eligibility criteria, check exam details at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) like previous years is expected to release the official notification of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018 exam soon at cbseneet.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so as soon as the online application process for the same is started. Like last year, CBSE is expected to commence the online application process from the last week of January which is expexted to end in the first week of March. In 2017, the online registration commenced from January 31 and continued till March 1. The NEET UG 2017 examination was conducted on May 7. Though the official notification is yet to be released, mentioned below are the exam dates, test pattern, eligibility criteria and other things that need to be kept in mind-

NEET 2018 UG: The seats are classified in the following categories-

(i) All India Quota Seats

(ii) State Government Quota Seats

(iii) State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private/ Deemed University

(iv) Central Pool Quota Seats

NEET 2018 UG Exam Dates-

Schedule for on-line submission of application forms: Last week of January 2018

Last date for successful final transaction of fee: First week of March 2018

NEET 2018 UG test pattern-

The NEET (UG) shall consist of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology). The duration of paper

would be 03 hours from 10.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m.

NEET UG 2018 Eligibility Criteria-

– Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRI’s), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI’s), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO’s) & Foreign Nationals are eligible for appearing in the NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG), 2017.

– The candidate must have completed age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before 31st December, 2017 i.e. the year of his/her admission to the 1st year M.B.B.S./B.D.S. Course.

– The upper age limit for candidates seeking admission in MBBS/BDS seats shall be 25 years as on the date of examination with a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category.

NEET UG 2018 Aadhaar Number requirement-

– At the time of filling application form of NEET, the candidates will have to enter their AADHAAR number, name, date of birth & gender and hereby give their consent to CBSE to validate the information provided by them with the UIDAI’s database.

– For Indian citizens and ordinary residents of India, Aadhaar Number is a requirement to fill up the online application of NEET-2017 in all States except J&K, Assam and Meghalaya.

– For NRIs, Passport Number is the mandatory requirement for filling up of the online application of NEET-2017.

– For Foreign Nationals, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI’s), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO’s), Passport Number is the mandatory requirement for filling up of the online application of NEET