NEET 2018: Students alert! CBSE has this good news for medical aspirants

NEET 2018: In a bid to make life easier for all medical aspirants, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to set just one single question paper for all across the country. Once in practice, candidates who are to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test this year will have just one question paper with the same difficulty level every where. NEET is an entrance test for admission in MBBS and BDS courses. CBSE has informed a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and F A Nazeer that earlier students were allowed to take NEET in 10 languages including Hindi and English. The top court had termed as “illogical,” the practice of holding examination with different sets of question papers in different languages. The apex court had observed that it would be “very difficult” to evaluate the competence of students when their questions are different.

The Supreme Court has also rejected CBSE’s contention that if the level of difficulty of all papers was the same, then it served the purpose of uniformity in the examination and there was nothing wrong in having multiple sets of question papers.

At the end, the CBSE agreed to the suggestions of the apex court and said that from the present academic session, there would be only one question paper. The same question paper will be translated into different languages, the CBSE said.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a ‘Sankalp’ charitable trust seeking a direction to the CBSE that there be only one set of question paper for medical aspirants. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon expected to release the official notification of NEET UG 2018 exam soon at cbseneet.nic.in. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam must regularly visit the official website. The details on the latest rules, minimum eligibility, age limit, number of attempts etc will be available in the official notification. The NEET-UG 2018 entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Like last year, CBSE is expected to commence the online application process from the last week of January which is expected to end in the first week of March. In 2017, the online registration commenced from January 31 and continued till March 1. The NEET UG 2017 examination was conducted on May 7.

The NEET (UG) shall consist of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with the single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology). The duration of paper would be 03 hours from 10.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m.