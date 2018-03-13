NEET 2018: CBSE provides one-time correction opportunity to students, process to begin March 15; check details

NEET 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) every year.

Medical aspirants seeking admissions in Undergraduate Medical programmes like MBBS & BDS need to clear NEET for getting admission in a medical university. The application process for NEET UG 2018 ended yesterday on the official website cbseneet.nic.in. However, in case the applicant had made any mistake or he/she thinks that there could be any discrepancy in the application or inserted any incorrect data, the candidate will get another chance to correct the form.

The one time form correction process will begin on March 15, 2018 for students who applied for NEET UG 2018 exam on the official website. Applicants must note that this is the only chance to make corrections and the CBSE will not provide any further window to the applicant under any cicumstances. The entrance exam for NEET 2018 is scheduled for 6 May 2018, Sunday, 10 am across the country.

Corrections will be allowed for the following categories:

• Father’s name and Mother’s name

• Identification Identity

• Qualifying examination code and % of marks obtained in class 12th

• Date of birth

• Gender

• Category

• Disability status

• State code of eligibility

• Medium

• Examination Centre

Changes in Identification Identity, Date of Birth and Gender:

• Under these categories, candidates would be allowed to correct their details who have filled their application form using any other id than their Aadhaar.

• Applicants would be able to add their aadhaar enrolment number in the online application form.

Changes for applicants from Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir

• Applicants who belong to the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be given a chance to change the status of Self Declaration submitted by them.

• Besides, candidates belonging to Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir will be able to change their state code of eligibility.

Changes in disability status

• Applicants who wish to change their category and/or disability status in the application form, will be allowed to do so.

Changes in the medium of exam and exam centre

• Any candidate can make changes in the medium of the exam.

• Candidates changing their medium of exam to a regional language may need to change their examination centre too.