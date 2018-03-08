NEET 2018: CBSE offers major relief to candidates; extends last date to register, Aadhaar Card no longer mandatory

NEET 2018: CBSE flexes rules, big relief for candidates

In a big relief to the NEET aspirants, the Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date to register for the examinations to March 12. The window for one-time correction will now be available from March 15 to 17 (Saturday). Furthermore, the CBSE, which is responsible of conducting NEET exams across the country, has also clarified that Aadhaar card isn’t mandatory for a candidate to appear for the exams. As per a recent notification by the CBSE, filling in Aadhaar enrollment number while applying online for the exams isn’t necessary. The decision by the CBSE follows the Supreme Court notifying that students should be allowed to deposit other relevant ID in order to appear for the exams. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, on Wednesday ordered CBSE to inform all students that Aadhaar is not a mandatory requirement for appearing in any All-India examination.

With the new order in place, a candidate can now submit any alternative identification number other than the Aadhaar Card. A candidate may use his/her ration card, passport, bank account number or other valid government ID (such as driving license, voter ID etc.) while submitting the online application form. Notably, previously, in the same case, the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI had informed the apex Court that they had never asked CBSE to mandate Aadhaar for students. Earlier, in the official notification released by CBSE for NEET registration Aadhaar was a mandatory requirement for exam registration, except for students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya.

The NEET examination, held for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 6. The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.