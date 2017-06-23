NEET 2017 topper: In big surprise, Indore boy Archit Gupta bags 2nd position in both NEET, AIIMS, says made my weak points into my strengths

NEET 2017 topper list: Indore’s Archit Gupta bagged the second position.

NEET 2017 topper list: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) results were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier today. Punjab’s Navdeep Singh topped the all-India undergraduate medical courses, while Indore’s Archit Gupta bagged the second position. While expressing his happiness, Archit said, “Did not follow any specific schedule,went with the flow. Never thought would come 2nd.Very happy.” The 17-year-old Indore boy did not just ace NEET, he secured the second position in AIIMS also. While he scored a perfect 100 per cent in the AIIMS entrance examination and 96.5 per cent in NEET. As quoted by PTI he said, “It is not only fortunate but also coincidental to bag the same rank in two prestigious exams. I, however, would like to study at AIIMS.”

Further while talking about his studies and the dedication because of which he was able to clear the two examinations, Archit who wants to become a neurosurgeon said, “I had cut myself off from social media and my favorite video games for two years to grab a seat in a medical college.” He further added, “I lived in the hostel (of a coaching institute) to concentrate on my studies. I used to pick up books randomly and start studying. I focussed on improving my weak points and made them my strength.”

A total of 3,64,242 students appeared for the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences examination, while 11,38,890 for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Out of the total candidates who appeared for NEET, 6,11,539 students cleared the test which was held on May 7.