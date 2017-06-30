NEET 2017 Merit list: BFUHS releases full list of candidates who appeared from Punjab

Neet 2017 Merit list: The results for the NEET (UG) Exam was announced on June 23rd on its official results website at cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in. (Sceenshot)

NEET 2017 Merit list: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has released the list of candidates who applied from Punjab as their appearing state for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. The results for the NEET (UG) Exam was announced on June 23rd on its official results website at cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in. While Navdeep Singh from Punjab secured the first position across India with 697 marks and 99.999908 percentile; Madhya Pradesh’s Archit Gupta secured the AIR second rank with 695 marks and 99.999725 percentile and the third position was occupied by MP’s Manish Mulchandani who secured a total of 695 marks and 99.999725 percentile.

The PDF released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences says, “Although the university has the all India result, but to prevent its misuse the result of only those candidates who have applied Punjab as their appearing state in NEET-2017, is loaded, so that the candidates could have mental picture of their relative merit. ” There are a total of 555 pages in the pdf that has been released and the names in the list are not according to the ranks secured by the candidates but on the basis of their roll numbers.

Candidates can check their NEET marks, NEET Percentile and NEET All India Ranks adjacent to their roll numbers. Candidates can find the full list on the official website of Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot. This is how the list has been released-

(Screenshot)

A total number of 1138890 candidates registered themselves for NEET this year, out of which 1090085 appeared for the

exam, 48805 candidates were absent and 611539 qualified the examination.